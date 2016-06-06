Famed boxer Roy Jones Jr. talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the memory of Muhammad Ali and how influential he was to his career.

“I learned that mentally boxing is no about assaulting or bullying. When I realized that he took his mind an defeated Joe Frazier, I said I can do that. I always felt like I was a born educator. He enlightened me on what my gift in life was,” Jones said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

The Champ is Here! Our 10 Favorite Muhammad Ali Quotes 9 photos Launch gallery The Champ is Here! Our 10 Favorite Muhammad Ali Quotes 1. I know where I'm going and I know the truth, and I don't have to be what you want me to be. I'm free to be what I want. Source: 1 of 9 2. I'm so fast that last night I turned off the light switch in my hotel room and was in bed before the room was dark. Source: 2 of 9 3. Silence is golden when you can't think of a good answer. Source: 3 of 9 4. A man who views the world the same at fifty as he did at twenty wasted thirty years of his life. 4 of 9 5. Rivers, ponds, lakes and streams - they all have different names, but they all contain water. Just as religions do - they all contain truths. 5 of 9 6. Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth. 6 of 9 7. It isn't the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it's the pebble in your shoe. 7 of 9 8. He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life. 8 of 9 9. We have one life; it soon will be past; what we do for God is all that will last. 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading The Champ is Here! Our 10 Favorite Muhammad Ali Quotes The Champ is Here! Our 10 Favorite Muhammad Ali Quotes

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Twitter)

‘He Became My Idol When I Found Out He Was My Father’s Idol’ Roy Jones Jr On Ali was originally published on blackamericaweb.com