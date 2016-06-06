‘He Became My Idol When I Found Out He Was My Father’s Idol’ Roy Jones Jr On Ali

CLOSE
Famed boxer Roy Jones Jr. talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the memory of Muhammad Ali and how influential he was to his career.

“I learned that mentally boxing is no about assaulting or bullying. When I realized that he took his mind an defeated Joe Frazier, I said I can do that. I always felt like I was a born educator. He enlightened me on what my gift in life was,” Jones said.

