Trump Supporters Attacked Outside San Jose Rally

Protesters and Donald Trump supporters went head-to-head Thursday with eruptions of violence at a San Jose rally.

According to CNN, anti-Trump protesters and pro-Trump supporters faced off in several incidents, including burning Trump slogan hats and assault.

Some protesters chanted “F— Donald Trump” and “Donald Trump has got to go” outside the San Jose Convention Center.

I called 911 but no one answered. Donald trump protest in San Jose, CA pic.twitter.com/LwaWyeYZfq — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) June 3, 2016

One man was left bloodied after receiving a blow to the side of the head. The incident was caught on camera.

“I was walking out with a Trump sign and he grabbed my Trump sign, saying I was like a racist and stuff,” the man told bystanders and local media. “Then he followed me, like, spit on me,” he said.

Another woman trying to make her way through the crowd received threats from protesters. At one point they hurled an egg at her face, then followed with a water balloon, striking her on her arm.

Protesters chase down, attack Trump supporters at San Jose rally https://t.co/3QQw0ubfv1 pic.twitter.com/KLnDO6d1pQ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 3, 2016

Many of the protesters were peaceful, The Washington Post reports. Some waved Mexican flags in an apparent response to Trump calling Mexican immigrants “rapists.”

According to the San Jose Mercury News, many of the protesters were Latinos from East San Jose who opposed terms that they perceived as racist from the candidate.

Protesters set a Make America Great Again hat on fire pic.twitter.com/8Bss1GBfTH — Sara Murray (@SaraMurray) June 3, 2016

“We’re here to support Latinos, black people; we’re not rapists,” Cindy Zurita, a 23-year-old student, told the Mercury News as she held a sign reading: “Mr Hate leave my state.”

