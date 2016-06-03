CLOSE
National
Home

Trump Supporters Attacked Outside San Jose Rally

A Thursday Trump rally in San Jose turned extremely violent as protesters and Trump supporters clashed in several incidents.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Protesters and Donald Trump supporters went head-to-head Thursday with eruptions of violence at a San Jose rally.

According to CNN, anti-Trump protesters and pro-Trump supporters faced off in several incidents, including burning Trump slogan hats and assault.

Some protesters chanted “F— Donald Trump” and “Donald Trump has got to go” outside the San Jose Convention Center.

One man was left bloodied after receiving a blow to the side of the head. The incident was caught on camera.

“I was walking out with a Trump sign and he grabbed my Trump sign, saying I was like a racist and stuff,” the man told bystanders and local media. “Then he followed me, like, spit on me,” he said.

Another woman trying to make her way through the crowd received threats from protesters. At one point they hurled an egg at her face, then followed with a water balloon, striking her on her arm.

Many of the protesters were peaceful, The Washington Post reports. Some waved Mexican flags in an apparent response to Trump calling Mexican immigrants “rapists.”

According to the San Jose Mercury News, many of the protesters were Latinos from East San Jose who opposed terms that they perceived as racist from the candidate.

“We’re here to support Latinos, black people; we’re not rapists,” Cindy Zurita, a 23-year-old student, told the Mercury News as she held a sign reading: “Mr Hate leave my state.”

SOURCES: CNNThe Washington PostSan Jose Mercury News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE ALSO:

Trump Will Not Pick Woman Or Person Of Color As Running Mate, Adviser Says

Donald Trump Draws Fire Over Delayed Veterans Donations, Trump University Probe Widens…AND MORE

'All-Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event

10 Black Trump Supporters

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Trump Supporters

Continue reading 10 Black Trump Supporters

10 Black Trump Supporters

Trump Supporters Attacked Outside San Jose Rally was originally published on newsone.com

Donald Trump , protesters , San Jose , Trump Rally , violent protest

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 2 days ago
02.03.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 6 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 6 days ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 6 days ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 6 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 6 days ago
01.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close