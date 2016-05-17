CLOSE
NC Man Bitten By Copperhead At Home Improvement Store

A customer at a Lowe’s home improvement store was bitten by a copperhead snake here in North Carolina yesterday. The snake was located in a tree in the garden department in Denver, N.C. which is about 25 miles northwest of Charlotte.

According to the News & Observer, “North Carolina has more venomous snake bites than any other state, mostly because people try to kill snakes or pick them up.”

The East Lincoln fire department posted a photo of the snake on its Facebook page.

 

