NC Man Bitten By Copperhead At Home Improvement Store

A customer at a Lowe’s home improvement store was bitten by a copperhead snake here in North Carolina yesterday. The snake was located in a tree in the garden department in Denver, N.C. which is about 25 miles northwest of Charlotte.
According to the News & Observer, “North Carolina has more venomous snake bites than any other state, mostly because people try to kill snakes or pick them up.”
The East Lincoln fire department posted a photo of the snake on its Facebook page.
