Mother’s Day Celebrated Around the World

Mother's Day Gift

Source: KidStock / Getty

Mother’s Day is celebrated around the world at different times of the year, and typically celebrated on the second Sunday in May by countries like the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil.

Mother’s Day remains one of the biggest days for sales of flowers, greeting cards and is also the biggest holiday for long-distance telephone calls and family’s attending church.

It’s also among the highest times when church attendance is up second to Christmas Eve and Easter. Many worshipers celebrate the day with carnations, colored carnations if the mother is living and white carnations if she is dead.

 

Mother’s Day Deals

 

 

Mother’s day became an official national holiday in 1914 by President Woodrow Wilson.

Mother’s Day in most Arab countries is celebrated on 21 March, the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere. In Afghanistan, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Saturday in June.

In Argentina, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of October. The holiday was originally celebrated on 11 October, the old liturgical date for the celebration of the Virgin Mary.

The United Kingdom celebrates Mothering Sunday, it falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent.

