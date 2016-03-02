CLOSE
John Monds
Wednesday Night Mini-Concert: Teena Marie

John Monds

She was born Mary Christine Brockert, but the world knows her as Teena Marie. Tonight’s #WNMC feature belongs to the “Lovergirl” herself, and at 8pm we’ll begin an early birthday celebration in her honor. Teena Marie was born March 5th, 1956 and left us 5 years ago on December 26th, 2010.

Given the nickname “Lady T” by one of her closest friends Rick James, the pair was engaged to be married once upon a time in 1981 shortly after the release of Teena Marie’s second album. Their most famous collaboration is “Fire and Desire”, which they performed together at the 2004 BET Awards only 2 months before Rick James passed away.

Tune in from 7pm-midnight and head over to our Facebook page to tell us your favorite Teena Marie song and memories. Check out this video below from 2004 when she was signed to Cash Money Records.

Teena Marie featuring Gerald LevertA Rose By Any Other Name

 

