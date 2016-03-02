Oakland Raiders player Marquette King holds a unique distinction in the NFL. He is league’s lone Black punter, and just the fifth Black player in a position typically reserved for smaller white players.

King, born October 26. 1988 in Macon, Ga., discovered a love for football as a teenager. Although he originally wanted to play the more glamorous position of receiver, King discovered early on that he had a knack for punting the ball for long distances. After finally making his high school’s squad in his junior year, King struggled to get playing time.

As a student and player at Fort Valley State University, a Division II HBCU 30 miles from his hometown, King once again found himself on the bench. In order to keep his scholarship, he was forced to move to punter and flourished in the position. Unlike other punters, King was athletic and solidly built so he was an anomaly to opponents.

Little Known Black History Fact: Marquette King was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: