CLOSE
TJMS
Home

Little Known Black History Fact: Marquette King

1 reads
Leave a comment

 

Oakland Raiders player Marquette King holds a unique distinction in the NFL. He is league’s lone Black punter, and just the fifth Black player in a position typically reserved for smaller white players.

King, born October 26. 1988 in Macon, Ga., discovered a love for football as a teenager. Although he originally wanted to play the more glamorous position of receiver, King discovered early on that he had a knack for punting the ball for long distances. After finally making his high school’s squad in his junior year, King struggled to get playing time.

As a student and player at Fort Valley State University, a Division II HBCU 30 miles from his hometown, King once again found himself on the bench. In order to keep his scholarship, he was forced to move to punter and flourished in the position. Unlike other punters, King was athletic and solidly built so he was an anomaly to opponents.

Little Known Black History Fact: Marquette King was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

black athletes , HBCUs , Little Known Black History Fact , Marquette King , NFL punters , oakland raiders

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 2 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 3 days ago
02.03.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 4 days ago
02.01.19
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 4 days ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 6 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 6 days ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close