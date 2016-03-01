CLOSE
Coach Jaz Names The One Food That Will Help You Shed Weight [WATCH]

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with certified fitness expert Coach Jaz of Pace for Success. She and her crew are helping you prepare  for a summer body, just in time to set sail on 2016 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage presented by Ford.

“First we have a warm up where we go through seven to eight exercises. We go into the meat and potatoes of a workout. We go over upper body and abs and cardio. We have a modified and advanced version so  that everyone can follow.”

Watch Coach Jaz’s exercises here and click the link above to hear the entire interview.

 

 

Coach Jaz Names The One Food That Will Help You Shed Weight [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Fitness , Jacque Reid

