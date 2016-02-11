CLOSE
10 Reasons We Love Brandy [VIDEOS]

Brandy Norwood

Source: Maarten de Boer/Getty Images Portrait / Getty

I’ve been a music head since I was a child. My mom would play music all day and all night. Our boom box was always loaded with Whitney Houston, Regina Belle and Stephanie Mills. Every once in a while my mom would turn on the radio and allow me to listen to some of the current artists. I fell in love with teen sensations Shanice, Tracie Spencer, Monica and Brandy. I loved each for different reasons, but I loved Brandy because we had the same name (although spelled differently). She also was a voice powerhouse – even as a child. Here more reasons (songs) I love Brandy (in no particular order).

Brandy

