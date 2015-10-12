NEWS ROUNDUP: President Obama Says Hillary Clinton Made Mistakes With Emails…AND MORE

During a recent sit-down with 60 Minutes, President Obama got candid about everything he’s accomplished while in office and the issues that are still plaguing our country. He addressed everything from his sentiments about leaving office, to his opinion on the presidential candidates that are coming for his spot. While discussing the candidates, he shared his thoughts on Hillary Clinton’s email server scandal. “As a general proposition, when we’re in these offices, we have to be more sensitive and stay as far away from the line as possible when it comes to how we handle information, how we handle our own personal data,” he said. “And, you know, she made a mistake. She has acknowledged it.” He believes that the situation shouldn’t overshadow her campaign. Read more.

FBI Director Embarrassed by Lack of Data for Police Killings

The death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri brought the strained relationship between police officials and the communities they serve to the forefront of a national conversation. Many activists demanded that the government be held accountable for the lack of data concerning this issue. At a recent summit centered on crime reduction, FBI Director James B. Comey shared that he was embarrassed there was no system in place to accurately report these incidents. “It is unacceptable that the Washington Post and the Guardian newspaper from the UK are becoming the lead source of information about violent encounters between police and civilians. That is not good for anybody,” said Comey. Read more.

LeBron James Cuts Ties with McDonalds, Inks Deal with Pizza Chain

NBA star LeBron James is on to his next endorsement deal. After cutting ties with McDonald’s, James has reportedly inked a contract with Blaze Pizza; a make-your-own pizza business that he invested in three years ago. “Blaze Pizza isn’t your typical pizza chain. Their model is literally changing the future of the fast casual industry altogether. I initially invested in this company because I knew it was a special idea that offered something people would want,” said James in a statement. “Now I’m excited to go all in with Blaze Pizza in this new role and continue to give people a whole new experience.” James owns more than ten percent of the company, but his relationship with Blaze Pizza was overshadowed by his McDonald’s endorsement. Read more.

