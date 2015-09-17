Tyra Banks And Chrissy Teigen Discuss Fertility Issues [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
The biggest takeaway from this video clip is that people need to stay out of uteruses that don’t belong to them!
That said, Tyra Banks and Chrissy Teigen opened up about fertility struggles and how folks love to stay all up in their business.
