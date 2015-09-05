Vanessa Williams Shares Peek Inside Her Epic Egyptian Wedding! [VIDEO]

Vanessa Williams and her new husband Jim Skripps had a wedding fit for a pharaoh!

It took a trip halfway around the world for Vanessa to meet her hubby Jim Skrips even though they were practically neighbors before! The flame that sparked in Egypt turned into a love to last a lifetime, and the happy couple wanted to honor that on their big day.

Vanessa and Jim made sure that everything about their big day brought the elegance of ancient Egypt into 2015. That all started with their invitations courtesy of Adorn Wedding Invitations. The creative team went to great lengths to come up with something unique that would begin getting guests into the feel of the wedding. Take a peek at their creative process below.

Exclusive insight on creation of Vanessa Williams’s wedding invitations by Adorn Invitations.

