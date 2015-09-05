CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Vanessa Williams Shares Peek Inside Her Epic Egyptian Wedding! [VIDEO]

Vanessa shimmied with belly dancers for her wedding and serenaded her new husband.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Vanessa Williams and her new husband Jim Skripps had a wedding fit for a pharaoh!

It took a trip halfway around the world for Vanessa to meet her hubby Jim Skrips even though they were practically neighbors before! The flame that sparked in Egypt turned into a love to last a lifetime, and the happy couple wanted to honor that on their big day.

Vanessa and Jim made sure that everything about their big day brought the elegance of ancient Egypt into 2015. That all started with their invitations courtesy of Adorn Wedding Invitations. The creative team went to great lengths to come up with something unique that would begin getting guests into the feel of the wedding. Take a peek at their creative process below.

Exclusive insight on creation of Vanessa Williams’s wedding invitations by Adorn Invitations.

RELATED STORIES:

SUNDAY PAPER: Cynthia Bailey Responds To NeNe’s RHOA Exit; Vanessa Williams Gets Married & More!

ENGAGED: Vanessa Williams Is Getting Married Again!

Vanessa Williams Shares Peek Inside Her Epic Egyptian Wedding! [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Vanessa Williams , Weddings

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 12 hours ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 1 day ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 1 day ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested…
 4 days ago
02.04.19
Gov. Ralph Northam Refuses To Resign Despite Growing…
 4 days ago
02.03.19
Happy BHM! Funny Moments In Black History That…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
Virginia Governor’s Yearbook Page Shows Two People In…
 5 days ago
02.03.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close