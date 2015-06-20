CLOSE
Entertainment News
Plucked: Claudia Jordan Has Been Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’?

It's a good thing that Claudia Jordan has a job with Rickey Smile because she might have been cut from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"!

There may be one less peach in the basket when Bravo begins filming the next season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

So much for Claudia Jordan‘s full-time contract. TMZ.com reports that Bravo has just fired Claudia from the show after a season of mouthing off to the show’s queen bee NeNe Leakes.

Supposedly, she was very surprised to learn that producers had cut her from the cast this week. As one of two newbies introduced to “RHOA” last season, Claudia got plenty of facetime as she faced off with NeNe and some of the other housewives.

Neither Claudia nor the network have spoken on her rumored firing, so this is still just a rumor. It may soon be confirmed, though, since filming for the season 8 of ‘RHOA’ starts next month.

Either way, it’s a good thing that Claudia still has her gig on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Plucked: Claudia Jordan Has Been Fired From ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

