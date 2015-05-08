CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

#NerdNews: Black Panther To Appear In ‘Captain America: Civil War’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Instagram Photol

The next installment of Marvel’s Captain America series is going to have a major Black power moment as it introduces a new character!

Black Panther will make his grand entrance in th Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Captain America: Civil War,” which is due out next May, Shadow and Act reports. Chadwick Boseman will be taking on the role of the African king/superhero, who reigns over a city rich in a priceless metal called Vibranium.

If you haven’t seen “Avengers: Age of Ultron” yet, be warned there will be a spoiler ahead. The MCU has been winding up to the Black Panther’s introduction for a couple of movies now, but it finally visited his home turf of Wakanda in the “Age of Ultron.”

MUST READ: EXCELSIOR: Stan Lee Confirms Marvel Is Working On Black Panther Movie

Although you didn’t get a chance to see Black Panther, the movie may have set up his major nemesis. We won’t ruin that for you right now, though.

Getting back to “Captain America: Civil War,” Black Panther will appear in it alongside War Machine and Falcon. They’ll be played by Don Cheadle and Anthony Mackie respectively, so the movie will feature three Black heroes!

“Civil War” will be a nice introduction for Black Panther, and he’ll return in his own movie in 2018! Hopefully, 20th Century Fox will loosen up on its control of the X-Men franchise enough to allow for an appearance by Storm. It might be wishful thinking right now, but there’s no harm in throwing the idea out there, right?

READ MORE:

AM BUZZ: ‘LHH’ Star Arrested; Marvel Casts First Black Superhero & More

Marvel Studios Introduces Its First Female Writer With ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

#NerdNews: Marvel Comics’ Next Thor Will Be A Woman!

 

#NerdNews: Black Panther To Appear In ‘Captain America: Civil War’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black panther , Captain America , Captain America: Civil War

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
 2 days ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 2 days ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 3 days ago
02.06.19
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson Explains Comments About Wanting To Kill…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 3 days ago
02.05.19
Exclusive: Logan Browning Links With Khloe Thompson To…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Get Your Work Seen: Enter The African American…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
It’s Over! Social Media Slams Gov. Ralph Northam…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
How Caroline Chikezie Followed Her Dreams From Med…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Did Mo’Nique Threaten To Slap Steve Harvey On…
 5 days ago
02.04.19
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out About Attack: ‘I Fought…
 5 days ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close