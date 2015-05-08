NerdNews: Black Panther To Appear In ‘Captain America: Civil War’

l

The next installment of Marvel’s Captain America series is going to have a major Black power moment as it introduces a new character!

Black Panther will make his grand entrance in th Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Captain America: Civil War,” which is due out next May, Shadow and Act reports. Chadwick Boseman will be taking on the role of the African king/superhero, who reigns over a city rich in a priceless metal called Vibranium.

If you haven’t seen “Avengers: Age of Ultron” yet, be warned there will be a spoiler ahead. The MCU has been winding up to the Black Panther’s introduction for a couple of movies now, but it finally visited his home turf of Wakanda in the “Age of Ultron.”

Although you didn’t get a chance to see Black Panther, the movie may have set up his major nemesis. We won’t ruin that for you right now, though.

Getting back to “Captain America: Civil War,” Black Panther will appear in it alongside War Machine and Falcon. They’ll be played by Don Cheadle and Anthony Mackie respectively, so the movie will feature three Black heroes!

“Civil War” will be a nice introduction for Black Panther, and he’ll return in his own movie in 2018! Hopefully, 20th Century Fox will loosen up on its control of the X-Men franchise enough to allow for an appearance by Storm. It might be wishful thinking right now, but there’s no harm in throwing the idea out there, right?

