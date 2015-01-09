Kym Whitley On Raising A Son: ‘You’ve Got To Keep Him Alive’

PLAY AUDIO

Kym Whitley is back on Raising Whitley, her OWN reality show. Her adopted son Joshua turns 4 today, marking not just his birthday but four years of Whitley’s journey as a mom, with the help of a her “village” – a group of friends that helps her manage the realities of single parenthood.

“We’re planning a party – all the villagers are pitching in, they’ve gone to the Dollar Tree and got their gifts. We’re still filming the season so we’re going to film the birthday party. It’s very exciting.”

Whitley says even after four years, she’s still getting the hang of parenting.

“You’ve got to keep them alive,” she says. “They don’t know danger. Then I found out you have to feed them three of four times a day. The biggest thing that really tripped me out, they should have when they called me from the hospital and said we have a baby for you, they should have said that you’ve got to get up at 7 and take them to school. I didn’t realize that.”

Whitley says that another challenge, especially in light of recent events, is raising a Black male to adulthood. Even with her support system and her resources, she still believes that something important is lacking.

“I have my village, but my brothers had my dad,” she says. “He knew how to talk to them and explain to them how you navigate this life and how you navigate being a child of color. That’s my fear, that I will have to navigate them and teach them how to put your hands up,” Whitley says.

“I don’t know. This little boy, I have to explain that he’s adopted. I got other stuff to explain. I remember the police chasing my brothers through the front yard up to the front door. My mother was light and they didn’t know she was a Black woman. They were like there’s a Negro child running through your yard until my Black daddy showed up behind her and little Black children. The policeman turned beet red and apologized and they sent a basket. It was a lot. That was my first time realizing it was a problem.”

Whitley, who remains single, says that she feels that it would be great to be with someone if she could find the right man. Despite the village she’s put together to surround Joshua, she feels like it would be great for both her and her son to find someone as long as they are the right person, not just someone to fill the void.

This season on the show, you will see Whitley interact with Joshua’s birth mother, a young woman Whitley mentored who gave her son up to Whitley at birth. As might be expected, this proves to be challenging for both of them and for the village.

Raising Whitley airs on OWN Saturday nights at 9 p.m.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Guess My Celebrity Parents III 26 photos Launch gallery Guess My Celebrity Parents III 1. Guess My Celebrity Parents 1 of 26 2. Trinity and Jack are the kids of NBA baller Chris Bosh and his wife Adrienne 2 of 26 3. Guess My Celebrity Parents 3 of 26 4. David Mann Jr is the son of David and Tamela Mann 4 of 26 5. Guess My Celebrity Parents 5 of 26 6. Jeffery is the son of Sherri Shepherd 6 of 26 7. Guess My Celebrity Parents 7 of 26 8. These two beauties are the daughter's of the late Stuart Scott 8 of 26 9. Guess My Celebrity Parents 9 of 26 10. Megga is the son of singer Omarion 10 of 26 11. Guess My Celebrity Parents 11 of 26 12. Johan is the son of Emily B and rapper Fablous 12 of 26 13. Guess My Celebrity Parents 13 of 26 14. Sy'rai is the daughter of Brandy 14 of 26 15. Guess My Celebrity Parents 15 of 26 16. Carl Leo Crawford is the son of Evelyn Lozada and LA Dodgers Carl Crawford 16 of 26 17. Guess My Celebrity Parents 17 of 26 18. Omar and Keisha Epps have two girls and one son 18 of 26 19. Guess My Celebrity Parents 19 of 26 20. Ava is the daughter of Vanessa Simmons and Mike Wayans 20 of 26 21. Guess My Celebrity Parents 21 of 26 22. Aiden is the son of Tamera Mowry-Housely 22 of 26 23. Guess My Celebrity Parents 23 of 26 24. Future Jr is the son of Ciara and Future 24 of 26 25. Guess My Celebrity Parents 25 of 26 26. Heaven and her sister are the daughters of rapper 2Chainz 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading Guess My Celebrity Parents III Guess My Celebrity Parents III

Kym Whitley On Raising A Son: ‘You’ve Got To Keep Him Alive’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com