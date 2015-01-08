Hmmm: Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Boo’d Up On Instagram

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill once again had people talking about their latest Instagram posts. Last night Meek posted a picture of himself with Nicki that kept folks guessing what’s the real tea behind their relationship.

Last month the pair caused quite the speculation when fans noticed their interactions on IG. Many took their comments and “likes” on the social media site as lowkey flirtations and started to wonder if there was more between them. During an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Nicki cleared up any confusions fans had about their relationship. Nicki told Big Boy:

We’re friends. We’re friends. He’s dope. Shout out to him.

Later on when she stopped by Shady 45 to promote The Pinkprint, Nicki once against re-assured Meek’s female fans nothing was going on between the two. Nicki stated:

[Meek’s] girl fan base ain’t got nothing to worry ’bout! Keep liking him, keep supporting him. His girl fan base don’t gotta worry ’bout no Nicki Minaj, okay?

Two hours after Meek posted his picture last night, Nicki posted the identical photo with the caption:

Guess what video we’re shooting

Moments later, Nicki uploaded a photo of herself with a caption that stirred up all those romance rumors once again.

J/K no video

Gotta keep an eye on these two!

