He Put A Ring On It: Ludacris Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Eudoxie!

Ludacris is ending the year on a high note. The rapper/actor popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Eudoxie Agnan while the couple were on a group Christmas vacation with friends. The duo were headed to Costa Rica with friends R&B singer Monica (who’s also Luda’s cousin) and Shannon Brown, LeToya Luckett, music producer Jo Blaq, race car driver Marco Andretti and model/reality star Marta Krupa. As the group took off it seems Luda had a surprise for the med student. Spelled out in the field below, Luda made a mile-high proposal, which he shared on Instagram.

According to The Fast and Furious star:

She didn’t say yes. She said HELL YES! #milehighproposal

Although the couple have been an item since 2009, they did hit a bump in their relationship earlier this year. It was revealed Ludacris fathered a child with Tamika Fuller, while the couple claimed they were “on a break”. Ludacris and Fuller are currently locked in a bitter custody and child support battle over their daughter, Cai. Cheers to the happy couple!

