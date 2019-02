PLAY AUDIO

Music legend Rev. Al Green talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the 2014 Kennedy Center Honor he received Sunday, December 7th. The gala will broadcast December 30th on CBS.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview!

Al Green Receives 2014 Kennedy Center Honor, Talks POTUS Singing ‘Let’s Stay Together’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: