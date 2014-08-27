Get Well Wednesday: Will Downing Shares His Journey to Health

PLAY AUDIO

Will Downing certainly has come far by grace. The crooner, whose latest release is Euphoria, was diagnosed with polymyositis in 2007 a debilitating chronic inflammatory disease of the muscles which at one point left him bedridden.

“I’ve had my own health struggles in the past but I didn’t let them keep me down,” Downing says. “I fought back by leaning on my faith and the love of family and friends; and of course, my passion for making good music. Along this health journey, I’ve realized that it is important to know your family health history in order to safeguard your life and the lives of your children.”

Downing in conjunction with United Healthcare, is encouraging African-Americans to utilize an important health tool . United provided a Family Health History Tree where you can track your family’s history to help your doctors recognize and deal with any prevailing issue.

“Now I can share my tree with other family members and encourage my loved ones to develop their own Family Health History Tree at Downing says. This tool helps you track family trends that you can ultimately discuss with your doctor who can help you develop a preventive wellness plan.”

At the Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion 2014 at the Gaylord Retreat in Orlando over Labor Day weekend, UnitedHealthcare will have this wellness tool available and is hosting daily fitness classes and a line dance contest.

Stop by the Fitness Expo and pick up the Family Health History Tree. And don’t forget to check out Will Downing’s health journey story on the United Healthcare website.

