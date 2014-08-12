CLOSE
TJMS
Home

NBA Slimdown: Carmelo and LeBron Get Ripped [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Evidently, Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James want to make sure this season is a great one for NBA fans. Now that they’re both locked into new contracts with their respective teams, both have decided to spend their off-seasons getting even more fit.

We already know LBJ had an eight-pack from his photos on the beach earlier this year, but Anthony, though fit, always seemed to carry a little bit of baby fat.

Well, maybe wife LaLa Anthony’s fitness program and training with The Game rubbed off on him, or maybe Anthony just wanted to show new Knicks head coach Derek Fisher what he’s planning on bringing to the team this year.

According to observers, both LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are on low-carb diets designed to cut them up, slim them down and hopefully make them more efficient on the court this upcoming season. Click over to see the results.

NBA Slimdown: Carmelo and LeBron Get Ripped [PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Carmelo Anthony , cleveland cavaliers , Fitness , LeBron James , NBA , NBA players , NY Knicks

1 2Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
22 items
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
 5 hours ago
02.10.19
2015 BET Awards - Show
Smokey Robinson Claps Back At Critics of J.…
 13 hours ago
02.10.19
Not Cool: 10 Brands & Companies Accused Of…
 2 days ago
02.10.19
Black History Month Almost Takes An L While…
 2 days ago
02.10.19
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A…
 2 days ago
02.10.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Is Still A Suspect After…
 3 days ago
02.08.19
People Share The Most Hilariously Illogical Reasons Their…
 3 days ago
02.08.19
Tiffany Haddish Tells Will Arnett He’s Not Her…
 3 days ago
02.08.19
Durham, NC Scout Takes A Knee During Pledge…
 4 days ago
02.07.19
#BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip…
 4 days ago
02.07.19
Awards Canceled: 6 Grammy Snubs You Still Might…
 4 days ago
02.07.19
Man Suing Parents For Giving Birth To Him
 4 days ago
02.07.19
Photo of Teddy PENDERGRASS
Teddy Pendergrass Doc to Premiere on Showtime During…
 5 days ago
02.06.19
Girl Scout’s Remix Of Cardi B’s ‘Money’ To…
 5 days ago
02.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close