CLOSE
TJMS
Home

New Photos Released from Kim and Kanye’s Wedding [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

E! Online has released new photos from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s wedding ceremony. See some snaps below.

Kanye-West-Kim-Kardashian-Wedding-E-Online-2

Kim and Kanye get serenaded by Andrea Bocelli during ceremony.

Kanye-West-Kim-Kardashian-Wedding-E-Online-4

Kanye gives a pre-wedding speech to his sister-in-laws and mother-in-law.

How long do you think Kim and Kanye will last?

See more photos over at E! Online.

Famous Family Swirls

36 photos Launch gallery

Famous Family Swirls

Continue reading Famous Family Swirls

Famous Family Swirls

Here are just a few of some famous blended families. Some of the children are adopted, some are biological, some are from the United States and some are from other countries, but one thing we can agree on...they are ALL beautiful.

(Photos: E! Online)

New Photos Released from Kim and Kanye’s Wedding [PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Kanye West , kim kardashian

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 6 hours ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 21 hours ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 22 hours ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 23 hours ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 1 day ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day
Here Are The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Searches…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
R. Kelly Concerts Remain Top Seller In Germany!!!
 2 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close