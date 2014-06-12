0 reads Leave a comment
E! Online has released new photos from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s wedding ceremony. See some snaps below.
Kim and Kanye get serenaded by Andrea Bocelli during ceremony.
Kanye gives a pre-wedding speech to his sister-in-laws and mother-in-law.
How long do you think Kim and Kanye will last?
Famous Family Swirls
36 photos Launch gallery
Famous Family Swirls
1. Tamera Mowry Housley1 of 36
2. Tracee Ellis Ross & her Dad2 of 36
3. Kanye & Kim Kardashian West3 of 36
4. Colin Kaepernick4 of 36
5. Ty Burrell and Family5 of 36
6. Alfre Woodard, Roderick Spencer, Mavis & Duncan6 of 36
7. Paula Patton and son Julian7 of 36
8. Heidi Klum and children8 of 36
9. Joely Fisher and family9 of 36
10. Hank, Kendra and Hank, Jr.10 of 36
11. Sandra Bullock11 of 36
12. Mariska Hargitay and family12 of 36
13. Mary Louise Parker13 of 36
14. Gary & Kenya Owen14 of 36
15. Hugh Jackman15 of 36
16. Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw16 of 36
17. Kristin Davis17 of 36
18. Charlize Theron18 of 36
19. Brad, Angie & children19 of 36
20. Chris Noth and Tara Wilson20 of 36
21. Connie Britton21 of 36
22. Madonna and children22 of 36
23. Tom Cruise23 of 36
24. Jillian Michaels, Heidi Rhoades, Lukensia & Pheonix24 of 36
25. Halle Berry & Oliver Marinez25 of 36
26. Katherine Hiegl, Josh Kelly and daughter26 of 36
27. Jane Fonda27 of 36
28. Michelle Pfeiffer and family28 of 36
29. Chris Ivery & Ellen Pompeo29 of 36
30. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs30 of 36
31. Justin, Keisha Chambers and daughter31 of 36
32. Kimora, Russell, Djimon and children32 of 36
33. Meg and Daisy Ryan33 of 36
34. Mellody Hobson & George Lucas34 of 36
35. Vanessa, Kobe and daughters35 of 36
36. President Obama when he was a boy with mom, sister and stepdad36 of 36
(Photos: E! Online)
New Photos Released from Kim and Kanye’s Wedding [PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
