Instead of, sharing your personal business around the water cooler which is not safe, why don’t you ask what are you willing to do for others? If you are going to spread gossip and you will -make it of substance. What are you doing on the MLK Day Service? It’s a National Holiday and most school districts are closed. Make it a day on, not a day! Miss Community Cloooovia @communityclo

Workplace Cooler-Sations: Miss Community’s Clo-ism” For the Day was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: