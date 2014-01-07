Tyler Perry has had a run of hit movies so when Oprah Winfrey tapped him to help save her struggling network, he responded. His soapy The Haves and the Have Nots is just one of the shows (Another Perry show Love Thy Neighbor is also part of the OWN lineup) that has helped OWN rebound and it starts its second season tonight at 9 p.m.

The story of two families – one White, one Black at opposite ends of the economic spectrum has had viewers gasping and guessing since it’s start. Star Tika Sumpter, who plays the conniving Candace, has been a large part of the show’s success and our own Tom Joyner is her biggest fan.

So what is Candace up to next?

“Last season ended with a bang. There was a car accident caused by Wyatt and Jeffrey came out and Candance is definitely on the prowl to get this money from Amanda and manipulate her,” Sumpter says.

Tika Sumpter Enjoys TV and Film Success in 'The Haves and the Have Nots' and 'Ride Along'

