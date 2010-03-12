CLOSE
National
The Hollywood Scoop: Our Family Wedding

VIA: Fox Searchlight

The Hollywood Scoop

By:  Wendy Wheaton

“Our marriage, their wedding.” It’s lesson number one for any newly engaged couple, and Lucia (America Ferrera) and Marcus (Lance Gross) are no exception. In Fox Searchlight Pictures’ OUR FAMILY WEDDING, they learn the hard way that the path to saying “I do” can be rife with familial strife. When they return from college and too suddenly announce their marriage plans, they soon discover that their fathers – two highly competitive over-the-top egos – can wreak a major amount of havoc on their special day.

With only weeks to plan their wedding, Lucia and Marcus soon discover the true meaning of love and find there is truth to the saying – that when you marry someone, you marry their entire family.

Listen to Wendy Wheaton’s interviews with the stars review here:

Our Family Wedding Trailer:

