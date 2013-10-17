CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Does Debt Make You A Slave?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Today on “NewsOne Now,”  Roland Martin got real about finances with “Washington Post” financial columnist, Michelle Singletary. They talked about economic slavery and freedom.

“Debt makes you a slave,” Singletary insisted. Many people, especially before the housing loan meltdown, thought they were wealthy because they could leverage lines of credit to buy material things, They had a rude awakening when their property values evaporated.

Bucking conventional wisdom, Singletary even cautioned listeners against taking on student loan debt they can’t afford. Some may view it as “good debt,” but you still need to factor it into the bigger picture of your financial health. Instead of trying to take on a lot of debt, “Make different choices, so the damage you do take on isn’t as much,” she warned.

Do you agree? Listen to the full exchange with Roland Martin below, before you decide, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. EST.

Does Debt Make You A Slave? was originally published on newsone.com

debt , good debt , Michelle Singletary , newsone now , personal finances , Roland Martin , student loans

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 15 hours ago
02.13.19
Michael McDonald at MCCH 2018 thumb nail
We Must Honor The Birth Of One Of…
 16 hours ago
02.13.19
Fairfax’s Accuser Alleges Former NBA Player Corey Maggette…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stop Aiming To Be…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
New Study Says Men Care More About Valentine’s…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Rapper Mystikal Free On Bond After 18 Months…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Calls Out Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL
The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Will Smith’s…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Mind YOUR Business
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Nicki Minaj Cancels Performances for BET After Cardi…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Oops: Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ Has People Remembering…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Couples Enjoy On Eve Of Valentine’s Day
Here Are The Most Popular Valentine’s Day Searches…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
R. Kelly Concerts Remain Top Seller In Germany!!!
 3 days ago
02.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close