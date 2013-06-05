CLOSE
National
Ten-Year-Old Scares Off Two Home Invaders

Two home invaders’ plans were foiled when they burst  into a Brooklyn, N.Y., family’s home demanding money, only to be scared off by a worthy opponent: a 10-year-old boy.

The suspects, two men in their 20s, forced themselves into the home Monday evening at approximately 5:15 p.m., according to police and ABC News.

Authorities said that the two armed men — one was dressed in a FedEx uniform, the other in a black shirt — told all four people inside to get down on the ground while they searched the home.

During the invasion and robbery attempt, one of the victims inside the house slammed a door on one of the suspect’s arms, causing him to drop his gun. The 10-year-old boy then picked up the gun and fired one round at the suspects, one of whom then fired back at the 10-year-old, according to police.

While no one was hit, police said the suspects fled the scene without any cash. The suspects have not yet been caught.

