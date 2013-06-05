The First Lady Heckled At Fund Raiser Last Night; Threatens To Leave

First lady Michelle Obama was heckled by a gay rights advocate at a fundraiser last night and responded by threatening to leave the event, telling the protester only one of them could speak.

The First Lady was delivering a speech at a DNC event at a private home in Washington shortly after 6 p.m. when a protester began shouting for the president to sign an executive order to protect gay and lesbian rights, according to pool reports and ABC News.

“One of the things I don’t do well is this,” Obama reportedly responded to loud applause. She then left the podium and walked toward the heckler, saying she could “listen to me or you can take the mic, but I’m leaving. You all decide. You have one choice.”

The crowd begged for the first lady to stay and one woman near Sturtz shouted, “You need to go.”

The protester, Ellen Sturtz, an activist for the group GetEQUAL, was reportedly escorted out, identifying herself as a “lesbian looking for federal equality before I die,”