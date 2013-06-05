CLOSE
Politics
HomePolitics

The First Lady Heckled At Fund Raiser Last Night; Threatens To Leave

0 reads
Leave a comment

First lady Michelle Obama was heckled by a gay rights advocate at a fundraiser last night and responded by threatening to leave the event, telling the protester only one of them could speak.

The First Lady was delivering a speech at a DNC event at a private home in Washington shortly after 6 p.m. when a protester began shouting for the president to sign an executive order to protect gay and lesbian rights, according to pool reports and ABC News.

“One of the things I don’t do well is this,” Obama reportedly responded to loud applause. She then left the podium and walked toward the heckler, saying she could “listen to me or you can take the mic, but I’m leaving. You all decide. You have one choice.”

The crowd begged for the first lady to stay and one woman near Sturtz shouted, “You need to go.”

The protester, Ellen Sturtz, an activist for the group GetEQUAL, was reportedly escorted out, identifying herself as a “lesbian looking for federal equality before I die,”

7 Michelle Obama Inspired Spring Dresses & Where To Find Them
0 photos

 

gay rights , Heckled , Michelle , obama

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 15 hours ago
07.17.19
"The Lion King" character poster
Beyonce Releases New Video Featuring Superstar Blue Ivy!!
 15 hours ago
07.17.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 16 hours ago
07.17.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 16 hours ago
07.17.19
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 16 hours ago
07.17.19
Full List of 2019 Emmy Nominations, HBO Leads…
 17 hours ago
07.17.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
NC Women Dies In Skydiving Accident
 2 days ago
07.16.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Joc Fights Hard To Get Kendra…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Surfbordt! Safaree’s 12-Inch ‘Anaconda’ Sex Toy Is ‘Finally’…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
The European Gala of Captain Marvel
Rumor: The Next 007 Role Will Go To…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By…
 3 days ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close