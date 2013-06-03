CLOSE
Brandy & Ray-J’s Grandmother Passes Away

Multi-talented siblings Brandy and Ray-J Norwood lost their grandmother last week.

According to reports, their grandmother had been ill for many years and last week the family gathered in Mississippi to be at her bedside.

On May 30, 2013, Brandy tweeted a photo with her grandmother’s sister along with the message “Me and Mamma Ray, my Gran’s sister :-) we love you so much Grandma:-) rest in peace.”

Ray-J also tweeted about being in Mississippi for his grandmother’s home-going, tweeting “Me and my sister 4everbrandy in front of the our grandparents house. So many great memories” along with the photo below:

Our prayers to the entire family.

