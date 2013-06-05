Favorite Fantasia Songs [POLL]

CLOSE
Grammy award-winning artist and American Idol Fantasia joins the TGT tour with Tank, Tyrese and Ginuwine as special guest, July 5th at Red Hat Amphitheater. Fantasia’s new album “Side Effects” is Number one on the R & B charts and you can definitely hear the growth, where she explores a new and refreshing sound that reflects her vocal versatility.

What are your favorite Fantasia song(s)?

Fantasia Photos 2013 Women’s Empowerment Raleigh NC

