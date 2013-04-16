Beyoncé is Lending Her Voice for GOOD

When Beyoncé kicks off her Mrs. Carter Show World Tour, she will partner with Goodwill for her North American tour dates. She will encourage fans to support Goodwill by promoting donation drives, collecting clothing, electronics and small household goods. The revenue from the sale of these donations will directly benefit local Goodwill agencies, and help people with disabilities and disadvantages, and anyone facing challenges to finding employment.

