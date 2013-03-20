Durham E-Waste Recycling & Paper Shredding Event April 20

Durham residents and businesses looking for a chance to kick off Earth Day weekend by keeping old electronics and paper out of our landfills should mark their calendars now for the City of Durham’s E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event.

Residents and businesses may safely dispose of nearly all electronic devices with a cord and unwanted paper documents on Saturday, April 20, 2013, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Durham County Memorial Stadium, located at 750 Stadium Dr. Event staff will be on hand to unload old electronics and paper.

The free event, co-sponsored by the City of Durham’s Solid Waste Management Department, Sonoco Recycling, Shimar Recycling, Synergy Recycling and Durham County Government, will accept nearly all electronic devices with a cord, including:

Computers, laptops, keyboards, mice, printers, monitors, speakers, copiers, scanners, circuit boards, hard drives, computer parts, etc.

Televisions, stereo equipment, tape players, receivers, amplifiers, record players, etc.

Kitchen electronics, such as microwaves, mixers, blenders, choppers, etc.

Telephones, cell phones, and fax machines

Hair dryers, curling irons, alarm clocks and vacuum cleaner

Power tools, cordless tools, etc.

Electronic toys, such as keyboards and video game systems

This event will not accept large appliances, refrigerators, air conditioners, or any other appliances that contain Freon.

Confidential paper shredding will also be provided on site. Requirements for shredding include:

Paper may contain paper clips and staples; however, hanging file folders will not be accepted.

Only paper should be brought for shredding. CDs, DVDs, and other non-paper items will not be accepted.

All paper should be loose and not in binders or other binding items made of non-paper.

Residents may be present to observe their confidential document shredding if the amount to be shredded can fit into one 96-gallon roll cart (approximately 240 pounds of material or approximately eight small, banker boxes of material).

Participants with larger quantities will have items placed in boxes to be shredded off-site at Shimar Recycling’s secure facility.

Durham residents who can’t make this event can still safely and conveniently recycle their old electronics at the City’s Waste Disposal and Recycling Center (Transfer Station), located at 2115 E. Club Blvd. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

For information about items accepted at this event or the City’s recycling facilities, contact Durham One Call at (919) 560-1200 or visit http://DurhamNC.gov/ich/op/swmd/Pages/wr_transfer.aspx.

For information about the 2013 Durham Earth Day Festival, set for Sunday, April 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at Durham Central Park, visit http://www.DurhamEarthDay.org or call (919) 560-4355.

