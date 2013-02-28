CLOSE
#OurMoments: Jurnee Smollett On Black Women’s Impact In Entertainment

Jurnee Smollett wasn’t able to chose one moment in Black History that impacted women. She chose Black females who have made big waves in entertainment, like Ava DuVernay, Quvenzhane and Beyonce.

Women have been making big moves in entertainment in all fields. It’s impressive and heart-warming to look up the women Smollett mentioned and see careers that on paper seem made-up. You have the adorable Quvenzhane Wallis who’s debut acting role landed her an Oscar nomination. Or Beyonce, who’s incredible career has broken several records, including being the first Black woman to be honored with an ASCAP Award. But the fact that there are women like Ava DuVernay, who may not be a household name the way Beyonce is, but are still slaying competition in their fields, is uplifting. DuVernay is the first Black woman to win Best Director at Sundance! Smollett is 100% correct in her assessment of just how far Black women have come.

