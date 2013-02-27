CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Top Moments In Black History: Eric Holder Becomes 1st Black Attorney General

0 reads
Leave a comment

This Black History Month, NewsOne takes a look back at the top African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Some will make you happy while others will undoubtedly make you angry and/or sad. Either way, here’s to the last 12 years of our living history. Enjoy!

Moment: Eric Holder Becomes First African-American Attorney General

With the arrival of President Barack Obama in the White House in 2009, many were newly appointed to fill the top positions for the incoming President’s Cabinet. The Administration immediately made waves with the nomination of New York-native Eric Holder, a former judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. After being approved by a large margin by the Senate Judicary Committee, Holder officially took office on Feb. 2, 2009.  

SEE ALSO: Top Moments In Black History: Bob Johnson Becomes 1st African-American Billionaire

Holder has been especially vital in the war on terrorism and is a known advocate of civil rights, especially protecting the sanctity of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Holder’s office also played a huge role in combating voter disfranchisement with the purposefully confusing Voter ID laws that nearly derailed the electoral process last year. The Attorney General’s time in office has been marked by both triumph and mild controversies, such as the botched “Fast And Furious” operation in Mexico that he was cleared of.

Watch Holder get confirmed as Attorney General here:

SEE ALSO: Top Moments In Black History: Disney Introduces 1st African-American Princess

Top Moments In Black History: Eric Holder Becomes 1st Black Attorney General was originally published on newsone.com

Black history , Eric Holder , ourmoments

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Group of embraced people.
Motivational Moment
 11 hours ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 12 hours ago
07.18.19
For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black…
 13 hours ago
07.18.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Boasts Major…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Census Logos
You Can Make $15-$22/Hour Doing Temp Work For…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
UN-ASSEMBLY
Do You Support Trump More Or Less After…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Senior Wellness Check Program Cancelled In Wake County
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Rising Star: 5 Facts About Emmy-Nominated ‘When They…
 15 hours ago
07.18.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 15 hours ago
07.18.19
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home
Mother Says Death of Baby in Extreme Heat…
 16 hours ago
07.18.19
Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac In…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close