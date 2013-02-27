CLOSE
#OurMoments MC Lyte Redefines The Essence Of Women Through Hip-Hop

Hip Hop Sisters was created by legendary femcee, MC Lyte to redefine the essence of women through Hip-Hop, unity and empowerment.

MC Lyte: “The single most important black history moment in the last 10 years would actually be the giving away of two $100,000 scholarships to the University of Wisconsin that my organization, Hip Hop Sisters, was able to accomplish.”

“My goal is to educate, empower, and inspire generations of women,” are words directly from MC Lyte’s mouth. As a rapper and a pioneer in Hip-Hop, Lyte seeks to be a beacon of light for the women who have always looked up to her.

And music is not where she stops shining her light on others. MC Lyte is an advocate for education as well.

Hip Hop Sisters is a non-profit foundation that promotes positive images of women of ethnic diversity, bringing leaders from the world of Hip Hop, the entertainment industry, and the corporate world. Through this organization, MC Lyte provides national and international support to women and youth around the globe when it comes to cultural issues, financial empowerment, health and wellness, mentorship and educational opportunities.

