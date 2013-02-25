CLOSE
Our Moments
Top Moments In Black History: Disney Introduces 1st African-American Princess

This Black History Month, NewsOne takes a look back at the top African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Some will make you happy while others will undoubtedly make you angry and/or sad. Either way, here’s to the last 12 years of our living history. Enjoy!

 Moment: Disney Introduces First African-American Princess Character

The 2009 Disney film “The Princess and the Frog” is loosely based on the 2002 novel from E.D. Baker, “The Frog Princess.” The romantic fairy-tale was especially groundbreaking considering it was the first time Disney introduced an African-American princess. Voiced by Anika Noni Rose, “Tiana’s plucky character and the film’s New Orleans backdrop gave the typical tale with an original twist. In 2011, Anika Noni Rose was awarded a Disney Legends award for voicing the role of “Tiana.”

Watch a clip from “The Princess” here:

Anika Noni Rose , Princess and the Frog

comments – add yours
