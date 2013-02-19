Texas Woman Gives Birth To Two Sets Of Identical Twins

A Texas woman has beaten long odds in delivering two sets of identical twin boys.

The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/W0Asnn) reports Tressa Montalvo delivered her sons on Thursday — Valentine’s Day — at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

It says the odds of giving such a birth naturally are one in 70 million.

The 36-year-old Montalvo delivered sons Ace and Blaine at 8:51 a.m. Ace weighed 3 pounds, 10 ounces, and Blaine weighed in at 3 pounds, 15 ounces. Sons Cash and Dylan arrived a minute later — Cash at 2 pounds, 15 ounces, and Dylan at 3 pounds, 6 ounces.

Montalvo says she and her 43-year-old husband, Manuel, planned the pregnancy but didn’t use fertility drugs. In her words, “I guess we just succeeded a little too much.”

