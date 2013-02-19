CLOSE
National
Home

Texas Woman Gives Birth To Two Sets Of Identical Twins

0 reads
Leave a comment

Tressa Montalvo 2 sets of identical twins

A Texas woman has beaten long odds in delivering two sets of identical twin boys.

The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/W0Asnn) reports Tressa Montalvo delivered her sons on Thursday — Valentine’s Day — at The Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

It says the odds of giving such a birth naturally are one in 70 million.

The 36-year-old Montalvo delivered sons Ace and Blaine at 8:51 a.m. Ace weighed 3 pounds, 10 ounces, and Blaine weighed in at 3 pounds, 15 ounces. Sons Cash and Dylan arrived a minute later — Cash at 2 pounds, 15 ounces, and Dylan at 3 pounds, 6 ounces.

Montalvo says she and her 43-year-old husband, Manuel, planned the pregnancy but didn’t use fertility drugs. In her words, “I guess we just succeeded a little too much.”

Texas Woman Gives Birth To Two Sets Of Identical Twins was originally published on newsone.com

Texas

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Patti LaBelle - Majic Under The Stars 2018
Women’s Empowerment Guest Patti LaBelle Wants You To…
 4 hours ago
02.16.19
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Hilariously Explains Why He Didn’t Play…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
21 Savage In First Interview Since ICE Arrest:…
 1 day ago
02.15.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Police Deny Report That The Attack On Jussie…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Best And Worst Cities For Singles
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Watch: Will Smith Reveals Why He Turned Down…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
R Kelly Special Appearance
There’s A New R. Kelly Sex Tape With…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Samuel L. Jackson
Watch Movie Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Unites Three…
 2 days ago
02.14.19
Wisconsin GOP Leaders Remove Colin Kaepernick’s Name From…
 3 days ago
02.14.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Stay Strong And Keep…
 3 days ago
02.14.19
Black Panther Slashes Competition with Most NAACP Image…
 3 days ago
02.14.19
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And…
 3 days ago
02.14.19
Obama Accepts Nomination On Final Day Of Democratic National Convention
Michelle Obama’s Mother Is Keeping Her Humble…Doesn’t Think…
 3 days ago
02.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close