0 reads Leave a comment
Rihanna‘s constant touring has not kept her from staying in really good shape, so she shared some photos of herself in sexy silver swimsuit with her 12 million+ Twitter followers. Take a look at Rihanna during her vacation in Hawaii showing off her swimsuit in the photo gallery below.
And check out more photos of Rihanna in her swimsuit here.
RELATED POSTS:
Rihanna Sizzles in Emporio Armani’s Spring/Summer 2012 Underwear Ad Campaign
Rihanna Gets High Off Kush In Hawaii!
Rihanna Shows Off Sexy Silver Swimsuit was originally published on theurbandaily.com
comments – add yours