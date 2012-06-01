CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Jr. Due to Begin Jail Sentence Today

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is scheduled to surrender in court this morning to begin a three-month jail sentence in Las Vegas for a domestic violence case.

The case stems from a hair-pulling, arm-twisting attack on the mother of three of his children in September 2010.
Mayweather pleaded guilty last December to reduced charges in the altercation with Josie Harris while their two sons watched.

In January, Justice of the Peace Melissa Saragosa agreed to let the fighter remain free long enough to fight Miguel Cotto on May 5 at the MGM Grand hotel. Mayweather won the bout.

