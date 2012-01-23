‘Red Tails’ Has $19 Mil. Opening, Rates Second

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kate Beckinsale is back with a vengeance, with her latest “Underworld” movie opening at No. 1 this weekend.

“Underworld Awakening” made an estimated $25.4, distributor Sony Screen Gems reported Sunday.

Opening in second place was “Red Tails” from executive producer George Lucas, about the Tuskegee Airmen who were the first black fighter pilots to serve in World War II. It made an estimated $19.1 million, according to 20th Century Fox, which was well above expectations; the studio had hoped to reach double digits, said Chris Aronson, executive vice president of domestic distribution.

