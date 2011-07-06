Gucci Mane Is Still Incarcerated, Releases Mixtape

Despite what you may have heard, rapper Gucci man is still incarcerated according to MTV’s Rapfix! Reports that Gucci had been released are false, though he was supposed to have been released on July 5th. The rumor stems from tweets promoting a “Welcome Home Party” that he was supposed to attend. Gucci did release a mixtape “Writings On The Wall 2” at 10:17 pm last night on DatPiff.com featuring artists 50 Cent, Young Buck, Yelawolf, Jagged Edge, Whoo da Kid, Yo Gotti, YC and more…

