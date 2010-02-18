Gabourey Sidibe Gets A New Acting Gig

Academy Award nominee Gabourey Sidibeforis headed for the small screen with a new series pilot.

The actress recently sat down with “Extra’s”

Mario Lopez for an exclusive interview, in which she talks about her next project:

“I’d like to continue acting for as long as possible, just shot a pilot for a Showtime series, ‘The Big C’… I’m really excited to see what other roles are out there for me.”

“The Big C” also stars Laura Linney, who plays a woman dealing with cancer in a humorous way.

