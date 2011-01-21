Bria Murphy’s First “Dark & Lovely” Ads

Eddie & Nicole Murphy’s daughter Bria Murphy is the new face of Dark & Lovely, as well as the Global Brand Ambassador for their Softsheen-Carson’s products.

WWD caught up with Bria at the launch party for her campaign on Tuesday night and she said she’s been looking for modeling and acting work for the last two years and that her new gig was the perfect fit, adding, “I have been relaxing my hair with Dark & Lovely since I was 11.”

She’ll star in print and television campaigns for Dark and Lovely’s Healthy Gloss 5.

