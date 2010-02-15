CLOSE
Shooters Let Loose During Sunday Service

A Sunday church service in Richmond, California, erupted into chaos when three gunmen opened fire on congregants, injuring two teens. Police headed to the New Gethsemane Church of God in Christ about 12:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET), after three hooded men shot at churchgoers. Police are unsure why the church, filled with more than 100 people, was attacked. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and 19-year-old man, are expected to make full recoveries.

