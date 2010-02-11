CLOSE
National
Bill Clinton Hospitalized in NYC

Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in New York City, NBC News has confirmed.

Early reports indicated that the former president experienced chest pains and has received a stent. A stent is small mesh tube that is used to treat narrowed or weakened arteries.

