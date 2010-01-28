CLOSE
Your Home
HomeYour Home

Spa Treatments You Can Do At Home

0 reads
Leave a comment

You can’t always travel to your favorite spa – that takes lots of time and lots of money (and who has that these days?) Here are some easy ways to create a spa environment at home that won’t break the bank:

Spa treatments

Exfoliation – A loofah or dry brush is a great tool to add to your home spa. Use the dry brush before your shower or bath. Use the loofah in the shower or bath. If you don’t have either of these, a washcloth can exfoliate skin in a pinch.

Scrub – Buy a great smelling scrub, or you can even make your own with basic ingredients found in your grocery store, like seat salt or sugar, olive oil or nut oil, fruits and other ingredients.

DIY: Make your own bath salts

Facial – Use high quality, natural products to give yourself a mini-facial. Cleanse and tone, then apply a mask. When the mask is rinsed off, moisturize.

Hair – Now is a great time to try a deep conditioner while you are soaking in the bath or taking a spa-like shower. Apply conditioner or hair mask, put your hair in a shower cap and let the conditioner work. Rinse according to the directions.

Beverage – A glass of wine or champagne is the standby for relaxation in the tub, but there are other choices for the at-home spa too. A cup of herbal or green tea is wonderful.

via:hellobeautiful

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 13 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 15 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close