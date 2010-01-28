Spa Treatments You Can Do At Home

You can’t always travel to your favorite spa – that takes lots of time and lots of money (and who has that these days?) Here are some easy ways to create a spa environment at home that won’t break the bank:

Spa treatments

Exfoliation – A loofah or dry brush is a great tool to add to your home spa. Use the dry brush before your shower or bath. Use the loofah in the shower or bath. If you don’t have either of these, a washcloth can exfoliate skin in a pinch.

Scrub – Buy a great smelling scrub, or you can even make your own with basic ingredients found in your grocery store, like seat salt or sugar, olive oil or nut oil, fruits and other ingredients.

DIY: Make your own bath salts

Facial – Use high quality, natural products to give yourself a mini-facial. Cleanse and tone, then apply a mask. When the mask is rinsed off, moisturize.

Hair – Now is a great time to try a deep conditioner while you are soaking in the bath or taking a spa-like shower. Apply conditioner or hair mask, put your hair in a shower cap and let the conditioner work. Rinse according to the directions.

Beverage – A glass of wine or champagne is the standby for relaxation in the tub, but there are other choices for the at-home spa too. A cup of herbal or green tea is wonderful.

via:hellobeautiful

