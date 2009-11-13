CLOSE
Talecris adding 259 jobs at Clayton drug plant

Raleigh, N.C.Talecris Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: TLCR) will add 259 jobs and invest nearly $270 million over the next seven years to expand its blood plasma therapeutics plant in Clayton.

The North Carolina Economic Investment Committee agreed to a contract Friday morning that will award payroll tax rebates up to $3.66 million over 12 years if new job targets are met and sustained through the Job Development Investment Grant program.

Talecris, which is one of the world’s largest providers of plasma therapeutics and is based in Research Triangle Park, also will receive a $250,000 grant from the state’s one North Carolina fund.

Gov. Beverly Perdue made a formal announcement about the new jobs and expansion at a ceremony in Clayton where Talecris already operates a huge facility and employs hundreds of people.

The jobs will pay an average wage of $51,066 plus benefits, according to the Department of Commerce. The average Johnston County wage is $33,800.

Under the job grant program, known as JDIG, Talecris will receive rebates up to 65 percent of the state personal income withholding taxes as generated through new jobs.

Talecris chose Clayton rather than a site in South Carolina.

Via: www.wral.com

