Health
Oprah’s Dr. Oz Gives 5 Tips For “Waist Loss”

Via HelloBeautiful.com:

Mehmet Oz, MD, frequent guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and regular contributor to her Satellite XM radio show, has five rules to help you fight your body’s cravings and stay slim for life.

The unfortunate truth is that most diets do not succeed, and it’s easy to blame that fact on a lack of willpower. But restricting food intake runs counter to the body’s natural urges. The good news is that you can outwit your biology by implementing these five rules of successful “waist loss”:

Rule #1: Nix Soft Drinks with Meals

Leptin is a hormone that signals the brain that you can stop eating once your body has stored enough energy from food. Yet fructose (a sugar found in soft drinks) interrupts the feedback loop, preventing your brain from getting the message. Quench your thirst with water instead.

Rule #2: Fill Up on Fiber

The ileum is a part of the small bowel that can squeeze, or “brake,” to slow the transit of food through the intestines. When that happens, you get a slow but steady supply of fuel, which keeps you feeling satiated. A high-fiber breakfast triggers this mechanism, because the bowel needs more time to absorb nutrients from fiber. The result: No more 11 a.m. stops at the vending machine.

Rule #3: Build More Muscle

You may have heard that muscle burns more calories than fat, but did you know that it burns a dozen times more? Aim to walk 10,000 steps a day, and begin a muscle-strengthening program, which will help steel your skeleton as well. Trainer Joel Harper has an excellent 20-minute exercise routine.

Read more.

