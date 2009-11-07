Toni Braxton and Husband Breakup after 8 Years

All we can say is whaaat? Essence.com is reporting that Grammy Award winner Toni Braxton and her husband, Keri Lewis, formerly of Mint Condition, have separated after eight years of marriage. The couple has two sons.

We have no idea what prompted the split, but we do know that Ms. Braxton, 43, had tongues waggin’ over the, er, “tonguing” that she and singer Trey Songz, 25, gave each other on stage in front the whole world including her husband at the recent Soul Train Awards Seriously, inquiring minds definitely wanna know what that was all about.

So if either Braxton or Songz all of a sudden start sportin’ bruises and broken bones and stuff, we’ll at least have a good guess as to why.

