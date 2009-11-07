CLOSE
Local
Home

Toni Braxton and Husband Breakup after 8 Years

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via EUR/ Essence Magazine

All we can say is whaaat? Essence.com is reporting that Grammy Award winner Toni Braxton and her husband, Keri Lewis, formerly of Mint Condition, have separated after eight years of marriage. The couple has two sons.

We have no idea what prompted the split, but we do know that Ms. Braxton, 43, had tongues waggin’ over the, er, “tonguing” that she and singer Trey Songz, 25, gave each other on stage in front the whole world including her husband at the recent Soul Train Awards Seriously, inquiring minds definitely wanna know what that was all about.  

So if either Braxton or Songz all of a sudden start sportin’ bruises and broken bones and stuff, we’ll at least have a good guess as to why.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 8 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 8 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 9 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 9 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close