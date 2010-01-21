Raleigh Man Arrested for Church Burglary

Via WRAL.com:

While following tips about a string of burglaries in the Lochmere Highlands neighborhood, Cary police said Thursday they solved a December theft from a local church.

Marcel Jackson, 36, of 10300 Ash Hollow Drive in Raleigh, has been charged with two counts of felony larceny and one count of first-degree burglary in a theft from Colonial Baptist Church and a residential break-in, both of which occurred last month, police said.

Read more.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: