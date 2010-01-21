CLOSE
Local
Home

Raleigh Man Arrested for Church Burglary

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Via WRAL.com:

While following tips about a string of burglaries in the Lochmere Highlands neighborhood, Cary police said Thursday they solved a December theft from a local church.

Marcel Jackson, 36, of 10300 Ash Hollow Drive in Raleigh, has been charged with two counts of felony larceny and one count of first-degree burglary in a theft from Colonial Baptist Church and a residential break-in, both of which occurred last month, police said.

Read more.

burglary , cary , church

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close