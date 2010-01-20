CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Low-tech radios connect some Haitians

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Via CNN.com:

In the brutal aftermath of Haiti’s earthquake, Jean-Robert Gaillard turned to his low-tech radio for solace and for a lifeline.

When the earthquake hit, the 57-year-old from Petionville, Haiti, found most of his normal lines of communication — his cell phone, the Internet, even his ability to walk down the street and talk to someone — severed by the disaster.

But Gaillard used a neighbor’s generator to power up his radio and connect to a handful of amateur radio enthusiasts in the United States — many of whom were eagerly listening to radio static for calls like his. Click here  to read more.

Earthquake , Haiti

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 14 hours ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 16 hours ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 17 hours ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 18 hours ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 19 hours ago
06.20.19
5 Valid Reasons Why ‘Little Apple’ Is The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Living Single Without Maxine Shaw? The Show’s Creator…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
Thoughts: Do Millennials Still Have Love For The…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
She Said “You Didn’t Fight For Me As…
 2 days ago
06.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close