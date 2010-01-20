Low-tech radios connect some Haitians

Via CNN.com:

In the brutal aftermath of Haiti’s earthquake, Jean-Robert Gaillard turned to his low-tech radio for solace and for a lifeline.

When the earthquake hit, the 57-year-old from Petionville, Haiti, found most of his normal lines of communication — his cell phone, the Internet, even his ability to walk down the street and talk to someone — severed by the disaster.

But Gaillard used a neighbor’s generator to power up his radio and connect to a handful of amateur radio enthusiasts in the United States — many of whom were eagerly listening to radio static for calls like his. Click here to read more.

