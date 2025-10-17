Top Usher Collabs That Prove He’s An R&B GOAT

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Usher’s name is trending once again, and it’s not just because of his timeless catalog of hits. This time, the R&B icon is making waves as the surprise feature on Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller’s remix of “It Depends.” Check out a list of Usher collabs that prove he’s an R&B GOAT inside.

The R&B crooner did us all a favor, lending his voice and legacy to a track already heating up playlists and timelines. On the remix, Usher takes the intro spotlight, spelling out “U-S-H-E-R R-A-Y-M-O-N-D” in a nostalgic nod to his “Nice & Slow” era. Naturally, this was a move that instantly sent fans into a frenzy. It’s that blend of classic R&B flavor with today’s new energy that has social media dubbing the remix “legendary,” with fans praising how Usher “slid like crazy” on the track.

This cameo isn’t just a throwback moment, but it’s proof of Usher’s continued dominance in a genre he helped define. Whether it’s club bangers, love ballads, or smooth cross-genre collabs, Usher’s ability to elevate any song he touches has kept him at the top of R&B for over two decades. His presence bridges generations, uniting fans who grew up on Confessions with those discovering his magic today.

With Usher trending yet again and reminding the world of his unmatched range, here’s a look back at some of his most iconic collaborations. These are the moments that solidified his spot as the true King of R&B.

Check out the top Usher collabs below:

1. Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller ft. Usher – “It Depends (Remix)” Source:YouTube This is Usher’s newest placement, adding his signature style to the remix of “It Depends,” which already sampled his classic “Nice & Slow.” It’s a moment that has fans celebrating his comeback and cross-generation relevance. 2. Usher & Alicia Keys – “My Boo” Source:YouTube Iconic romantic duet that swept through the early 2000s and remains a staple on slow jam playlists everywhere. Imperfect love, sweet harmonies, timeless vibes. 3. Usher ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris – “Yeah!” Source:YouTube Probably one of his biggest club anthems ever. When people hear that four-note intro, they know Usher’s about to go off. Instant party, instant legacy. 4. Usher ft. Beyoncé & Lil Wayne – “Love In This Club Pt. II” Source:YouTube The remix version adds more R&B stars. Usher’s contribution adds a layer of emotion to a track already resonant in its original form. 5. Chris Brown ft. Usher & Rick Ross – “New Flame” Source:YouTube A smooth, sensual track where Usher delivers those harmonies and memorable vocals, proving he’s still one of the go-tos when anyone needs that real R&B sound. 6. Wale ft. Usher – “Matrimony” Source:YouTube Showing off his ability to bring devotion and reflection into a rap track, Usher’s hook in this one elevated the single to something deeper than just a simple feature. 7. Summer Walker ft. Usher – “Come Thru” Source:YouTube A newer collab that taps into nostalgia while feeling current. Summer Walker and Usher together give us those late-night, “miss you” emotions. 8. Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage – “Good” Source:YouTube From his more recent album Coming Home, this track blends modern R&B with rap and shows Usher continuing to evolve. It’s proof his sound isn’t stuck in the past. 9. Romeo Santos ft. Usher – “Promise” Source:YouTube A cross-genre collab where Usher jumps into bachata with Romeo Santos, showing his versatility beyond traditional R&B or hip-hop features. 10. Usher ft. Pitbull – “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love” Source:YouTube A feel-good dance/pop/R&B hit that brought Usher into international club rotation, showing he can swing between slow jams and turn-ups without losing his voice or identity.